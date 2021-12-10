In Pictures: Jubilant Scenes At Farmer Protest Sites As Govt Accepts All Demands
It was a festive mood at farmer protest sites along Delhi borders on Thursday night after the government agreed to accept all demands.
Following this, the farmers announced to call of their year-long movement. Farmers will start leaving the protest sites, where they had been camped through sun, cold and rain since November last year, on Saturday.
The farmers had demanded to drop all charges in agitation-related cases. They had also demanded a compensation for the kin of those who died in the last one year of protest.
In a letter to the farmers, the government on Thursday said that a committee would be constituted to decide on the mechanism to pay minimum support price or MSP to the farmers across the country.
The government will also bring an Electricity Amendment Bill in Parliament after holding talks on it with the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha.