Ashes 2021: Australia Dominate On Day 1, Dismiss England At 147 Before Rain Delay
Australia is hosting the English cricket team as they look forward to retain the Ashes. This is Pat Cummins' first match as Test captain as the two teams clash in Gabba, Brisbane.
Day one began with Joe Root winning the toss for England and electing to bat first. But Australian bowlers had other ideas.
Mitchell Starc bowled out Roy Burns in the first ball of the Ashes series. This was the seventh time Roy Burns was dismissed for a duck in a calendar year.
The England batting order started falling quickly, thanks to the fierce bowling of Josh Hazlewood, Starc, and Cummins.
With this, England were bowled out for 147. Cummins made a memorable Test captaincy debut, bagging a crucial 5-wicket haul, in an Ashes opener.
After tea break, Australian batsmen were about to start their batting innings but a heavy downpour forced umpires to call it Stumps on Day 1.
ALSO READ: Liverpool, Ajax Maintain Perfect Record, Atlético Make It To Last 16