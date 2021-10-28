Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Granted Bail By Bombay HC In Cruise Ship Drug Case
The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, three weeks after he was arrested from a cruise ship by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug bust.
Justice NW Sambre will pass the bail order for Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on Friday. The trio will only be released from jail after the order is passed.
Opposing the bail order, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Narcotics Control Bureau said that Aryan should not be granted bail as he is a regular consumer of drugs.
Fans of Shah Rukh Khan had gathered in front of the actor's house to celebrate Aryan being granted bail.
The case has seen a lot of controversy with the role of Mumbai Zonal Director of the NCB Sameer Wankhede coming under the scanner. Wankhede has been accused of corruption.
ALSO READ
Hindutva Group Targets Munawar Faruqui Again, Forces Comedian To Cancel Mumbai Shows