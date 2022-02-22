In Grand Setting, Putin Signs Decree Recognising Ukraine's Two Breakaway Regions
Russian President Vladimir Putin, late on Monday, recognised Donetsk and Luhansk, two Russian-speaking republics that are a part of the breakaway Donbas region in Ukraine.
Images of Putin signing the decree and briefing the officials were shared on Twitter.
Video of the meeting with his security council showed Putin asking the officials if they had an alternative opinion. "He was met with silence," The Guardian wrote.
The moves by Russia follows weeks of its rhetoric & diplomacy with the West after a Russian military buildup along the Ukrainian border with Russia and Belarus.
