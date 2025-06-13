Ahmedabad Plane Crash Adds To The List Of Deadly Air Accidents In India
All but one of the 242 people on board were killed when an Air India aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, marking one of the deadliest aviation disasters in India’s history.
India has witnessed several fatal air crashes over the years. In August 2020, an Air India Express Boeing 737 overshot the runway amid heavy rain in Kozhikode, resulting in 21 fatalities.
Another major tragedy occurred in May 2010, when an Air India Express flight arriving from Dubai failed to stop on the runway in Mangaluru and crashed into a gorge, claiming 158 lives.
In July 2000, over 50 people died when an Alliance Air flight traveling from Kolkata to New Delhi crashed into a densely populated neighborhood in Patna.
One of the most catastrophic incidents happened in November 1996, when a mid-air collision between a Saudi Arabian Airlines plane and a Kazakhstan Airlines jet over Charkhi Dadri in Haryana led to the deaths of approximately 350 people.
In April 1993, an Indian Airlines Boeing 737 crashed during takeoff in Aurangabad, killing 55. Two years earlier, a similar flight from Kolkata crashed near Imphal, killing all 69 on board.
