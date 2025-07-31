Adult Film Companies Accuse Meta of Piracy to Build AI Models
Two adult film companies have sued Meta, accusing it of illegally downloading copyrighted pornographic movies to train its AI models.
Strike 3 Holdings and Counterlife Media filed the case in a California federal court, alleging that Meta infringed on at least 2,396 films since 2018.
The lawsuit claims Meta used the content to train its AI tools, including Meta Movie Gen and LLaMA, without permission.
The complaint also alleges that Meta used torrenting networks not just to download these films but to share them with others, benefiting from the peer-to-peer system.
Strike 3 Holdings, with 25M+ monthly visitors, seeks $359M in damages and, reportedly, a court order to block Meta from using its content.
