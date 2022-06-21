Over 80 Killed As Floods Ravage Assam, Meghalaya; Over 47 Lakh People Displaced
Devastating floods have ravaged Assam and Meghalaya, with over 80 people having died so far. Over 47 lakh people have been displaced so far.
32 of the 36 districts are affected by the floods in Assam. Landslides have been reported from many parts of the region and roads have been blocked at many places.
According to reports, around 5424 villages have been damaged due to the floods. Over 2 lakh people have been moved to 810 relief camps.
The floods have damaged crop area of 1,13,485.37 hectares. Over 5000 animals have been washed away.
