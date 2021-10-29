Boult Vs Rohit, Williamson Vs Bumrah And Other Key Battles To Watch Out For At Ind-NZ T20 World Cup Match
Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult
Trent Boult is one of the deadliest opening bowlers in T20 cricket and none know it better than Rohit Sharma who has seen the Kiwi destroy opposition batters at Mumbai Indians.
Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Santner
Over the last few years, Kohli has been flummoxed by many spinners. Santner is one of the best in the business in the short form of the game. This battle could end up deciding the fate of the match.
Rishabh Pant vs Ish Sodhi
Pant and Sodhi are famed for their aggressive playing style — Pant with his power hitting while Sodhi is not scared of getting hit around if he ends up getting the wicket.
Kane Williamson vs Jasprit Bumrah
In his role as a bowler operating in the middle overs, Bumrah will be tasked with keeping Kiwi captain Kane Williamson in check.
Devon Conway vs Ravindra Jadeja
Conway broke into the Kiwi team barely a year ago but has become a key middle order batter with his power hitting. Jadeja, with his economical bowling, could frustrate Conway into making an error.
