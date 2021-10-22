100 historical monuments across the country were lit up on Thursday evening to celebrate India's 100 crore vaccination milestone.
The feat has been achieved since January 16, 2021, when the vaccination drive was first launched in India. According to government, 100 crore doses have been administered in this time period.
To celebrate, historical monuments, including those in Delhi, were lit up in tricolour on Thursday evening.
Also Read
Outbreak in China, New Variant in Russia, UK: Covid-19 Cases on Rise Again