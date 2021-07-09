Zomato's IPO is slated for 3 days starting July 14

The IPO will look to raise ₹9,375 crores, and will be reportedly priced at ₹72 - ₹76 per share

It is slated to list on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchange

The company says that it will use the IPO proceeds to explore new ventures, like online grocery delivery

In fy21, the company had revenues of ₹1,994 crores and a loss of ₹812 crores

Zomato is the first mega-startup to head for an IPO

Flipkart and PayTM are expected to have their IPOs later this year