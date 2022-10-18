Sri Lankan Author Shehan Karunatilaka's 'The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida' Wins Booker Prize 2022
Sri Lankan writer Shehan Karunatilaka has won this year's Booker Prize for his book 'The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida'.
The book, set in 1990s Sri Lanka, is about a war photographer's murder in the civil war.
“My hope for Seven Moons is this… that in the not-so-distant future… that it is read in a Sri Lanka that has understood that these ideas of corruption and race-baiting and cronyism have not worked and will never work,” Karunatilaka said.
He received the trophy from Queen Consort Camilla at a ceremony held in London on Monday.