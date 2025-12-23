India–Bangladesh Tensions Rise As Both Sides Suspend Visa Services
Bangladesh suspends visa and consular services for Indians at its High Commission in New Delhi, citing “unavoidable circumstances,” with effect until further notice on December 22.
This move is a retaliatory after India suspended visa services at the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Chattogram amid security concerns on Dec 21.
India’s suspension followed protests and violence outside the Assistant High Commission of India (AHCI) in Chattogram, where demonstrators allegedly issued threats of bloodshed.
The tension escalated in Bangladesh after the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent figure in last year’s uprising that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina on Dec 18, triggering widespread protests and clashes with security forces.
Indian authorities cited a security incident at AHCI Chattogram, announcing that IVAC Chattogram operations would remain suspended from December 21, 2025, until further notice.
India’s Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Shashi Tharoor, flagged the Bangladesh situation as India’s most serious strategic challenge in the neighbourhood since the 1971 Liberation War.
Indian Railways Revises Passenger Fares From Dec 26: Key Details