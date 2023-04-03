French Minister Faces Backlash After Posing For Playboy To Highlight Women’s Rights
French minister and feminist writer Marlene Schiappa posed for the 'Playboy' magazine cover to go with her 12-page interview on women, gay rights.
Forty-year-old Schiappa posed for the magazine cover wearing a white dress. However, she has faced criticism from political groups, including her own party.
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne also pulled up Schiappa and told her it "was not at all appropriate, especially in the current period", AFP reported.
"Defending the right of women to have control of their bodies, that’s everywhere and all the time. In France, women are free. With all due respect to the detractors and hypocrites," Schiappa wrote on Twitter following the backlash.
Reacting to the row, magazine editor Jean-Christophe Florentin said that Schiappa was the "most 'Playboy compatible'" ministers owing to her association with women's rights."Playboy is not a soft porn magazine but a 300-page quarterly 'mook' (a mix of a book and a magazine) that is intellectual and on trend," Florentin said.
