Cyclone Sitrang Hits Bangladesh, Kills Nine So Far
At least nine were killed after cyclone Sitrang hit the coasts of Bangladesh on Monday night.
The Indian Express reported deaths in the districts of Barguna, Narail, Sirajganj and Bhol island. The numbers are likely to increase according to officials.
The cyclone later weakened into a deep depression and heading towards the north-eastern states of India.
On Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rains in Tripura, Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh.
