'Are You Dead?’ App Becomes China’s Most Downloaded Paid Utility Tool
Chinese app "Sileme" (meaning "Are you dead?") has become China's most downloaded paid app, designed as a safety tool for the country's growing population of people living alone.
Launched in May 2025 by Moonscape Technologies and built by three Gen-Z developers, the app requires users to check in daily by tapping a large green button to confirm they are safe. If a user fails to check in for two consecutive days, the app automatically alerts a pre-selected emergency contact.
The app primarily targets students, young professionals and solo office workers. China is estimated to have nearly 200 million one-person households, with the solo-living rate now exceeding 30%, according to Global Times.
The app was initially free to use and gained little traction at launch. According to Sensor Tower data, it began growing in popularity in late December. Developer Guo told WIRED the app gained its first traffic boost when picked up by an influencer on RedNote, a popular Chinese social platform.
According to Guo, the app was developed on a modest budget of just $200 (₹17,000). The name "Sileme" was inspired by "Ele Me" ("Are You Hungry Yet"), a popular Chinese food delivery app.
On Tuesday, the company announced on Weibo that it will rebrand internationally as “Demumu.” Currently charging $0.99 (₹87) to download, the app sits at number two on Apple's paid app chart after surging to the top earlier in the week.
According to BBC, Demumu is currently ranked in the top two in the US, Singapore, and Hong Kong, and has grabbed the fourth spot in Australia and Spain for paid utility apps
