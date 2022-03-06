In India Vs Pakistan World Cup Match, Pak Skipper's Baby Steals The Show
While the Indian women's cricket team defeated their Pakistani counterpart on Sunday, it was the Pakistani skipper Bismah Maroof's baby who stole the show.
Bismah's baby daughter Fatima accompanied her to the stadium in New Zealand.
The baby brought cheer to the two rival teams.
Indian players were seen playing with the baby after the match.
“With a kid around, it’s a different energy in the team, everyone feels relaxed. When you’re around a kid, all your unnecessary worries disappear," Bismah said while speaking to reporters.