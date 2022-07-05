Wimbledon 2022: Sania Mirza Reaches Semi-Finals In Mixed Doubles Category
Sania Mirza reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon in the mixed-doubles category, along with Mate Pavić of Croatia.
The Indo-Croatian duo defeated the fourth-seeded pair of Gabriela Dabrowski and John Peers 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 to confirm their semi-final berth.
This is the first time Mirza reached the semi-finals of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon. The last time she qualified for a grand slam semis was in the 2017 US Open.
The duo will now face the winner of the quarterfinal match between Desirae Krawczyk-Neal Skupski and Jelena Ostapenko-Robert Farah.
Mirza was also playing in the Women's Doubles category with Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic. The duo lost to Magdalena Frech and Beatriz Haddad Maia.
Mirza announced that she will be retiring at the end of this season.
