Wimbledon 2022: Matteo Berrettini Out Of Tournament After Testing Positive For Covid-19
Italy's Matteo Berrettini has been ruled out of Wimbledon 2022 after testing positive for Covid-19. He was the runner-up in Wimbledon 2021.
The 26-year-old was one of the favourites for the ongoing Wimbledon 2022. The Italian said that he was "heartbroken" after reporting flu symptoms and maintaining isolation.
Berrettini said, "I have no words to describe the extreme disappointment I feel. The dream is over for this year, but I will be back stronger".
Berrettini was set to play against Cristian Garin from Chile for his opening match of Wimbledon 2022 on June 28.
Berrettini's slot got replaced in the draw by Elias Ymer of Sweden as the lucky loser.