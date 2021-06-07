Roger Federer Withdraws From French Open
Roger Federer has withdrawn from the ongoing French Open a day after reaching the fourth round at the tournament.
In a statement, Federer said that he needed to make sure he does not push his body too hard after recovering from two knee surgeries over the last year.
Federer had made it to the fourth round in Paris after beating Dominik Koepfer in a gruelling three-hour 35 minute match. He was set to face the Italian Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round.
The Swiss legend had downplayed his chances of winning the French Open instead focussing on gaining match fitness after spending the last year recovering from surgeries.
Federer had always planned to gain enough match practice ahead of the grass tournaments. He is gunning to extend his record of eight Wimbledon men's singles title.
Federer is scheduled to compete at the grasscourt tournament in Halle on June 14. He has won the title a record 10 times.
Federer has won a men's record 20 Grand Slam titles. He has won six Australian Open titles, one French Open title, a record eight titles at Wimbledon and five US Open titles.
