What Is The UPI One World Wallet? How It Works For Foreign Visitors In India
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced the ‘UPI One World’ wallet service on the opening day of the AI Impact Summit 2026 for international delegates attending the event in New Delhi from 16–20 February.
The pilot service is being offered to visitors from over 40 countries participating in the summit. Travellers do not need an Indian bank account or an Indian mobile number to use the facility.
The ‘UPI One World’ wallet is available through authorised prepaid payment instrument (PPI) issuers at New Delhi International Airport and at the NPCI Pavilion (Hall 14, Stall 14.16) at Bharat Mandapam.
To sign up, users must download the CheqUPI app by Transcorp, enter their personal details, upload passport and visa documents, take a selfie for verification, set a UPI PIN and load funds using an international debit or credit card.
Once activated, the wallet can be used at any merchant accepting UPI QR codes across cities, towns and rural areas in India. The maximum load limit is ₹25,000 per transaction, with a monthly cap of ₹50,000.
Shohini Rajola, Executive Director – Growth at NPCI, said, “UPI is the world’s largest real-time payment system. By extending the ‘UPI One World’ service to foreign guests at the India AI Impact Summit, we are providing a convenient way to experience India’s real-time payments ecosystem and Made in India technology.”
