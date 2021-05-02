Didi Leads TMC To Third Term In WB

Mamata Banerjee is set to return as West Bengal Chief Minister for the third consecutive term after the TMC swept the elections.

Suvendhu Adhikari

Banerjee's former aide Suvendhu Adhikari, who switched over to the BJP, has given the CM a tough fight in Nandigram with the election too close to call.

Locket Chatterjee

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee lost to the TMC's Asit Mazumder in Chunchura.

Babul Supriyo

BJP MP Babul Supriyo lost to the TMC's Aroop Biswas in Tollyganj

Swapan Dasgupta

Former Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta lost to the TMC's Ramendu Sinharay in Tarakeswar.

Saayoni Ghosh

Actor and TMC member Saayoni Ghosh beat the BJP's Agnimitra Paul in Asansol Dakshin

Rudranil Ghosh

Actor and BJP member Rudranil Ghosh lost to veteran TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in Bhabanipur.

Sujata Mondal Khan

BJP MP Saumitra Khan's wife Sujata Mondal Khan was the TMC candidate from Arambagh which she won by beating the BJP's Madhusudan Bag

Mukul Roy

Former TMC stalwart Mukul Roy, who switched to the BJP in 2017, beat the TMC's Koushani Mukherjee in Krishnanagar Uttar.