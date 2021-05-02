Didi Leads TMC To Third Term In WB
Mamata Banerjee is set to return as West Bengal Chief Minister for the third consecutive term after the TMC swept the elections.
Suvendhu Adhikari
Banerjee's former aide Suvendhu Adhikari, who switched over to the BJP, has given the CM a tough fight in Nandigram with the election too close to call.
Locket Chatterjee
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee lost to the TMC's Asit Mazumder in Chunchura.
Babul Supriyo
BJP MP Babul Supriyo lost to the TMC's Aroop Biswas in Tollyganj
Swapan Dasgupta
Former Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta lost to the TMC's Ramendu Sinharay in Tarakeswar.
Saayoni Ghosh
Actor and TMC member Saayoni Ghosh beat the BJP's Agnimitra Paul in Asansol Dakshin
Rudranil Ghosh
Actor and BJP member Rudranil Ghosh lost to veteran TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in Bhabanipur.
Sujata Mondal Khan
BJP MP Saumitra Khan's wife Sujata Mondal Khan was the TMC candidate from Arambagh which she won by beating the BJP's Madhusudan Bag
Mukul Roy
Former TMC stalwart Mukul Roy, who switched to the BJP in 2017, beat the TMC's Koushani Mukherjee in Krishnanagar Uttar.
