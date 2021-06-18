Virat Kohli Vs Kyle Jamieson, Kane Willamson Vs Jasprit Bumrah And Other Battles From WTC Final
Kohli Vs Jamieson
The young Jamieson declined his RCB skipper Kohli's request of bowling to him with the red ball in the nets while playing in the IPL. Expect some fireworks when these two face off.
Bumrah Vs Williamson
One of the best bowlers vs the one of the best batsmen, Bumrah vs Williamson is THE battle to watch out for. This battle may just end up determining the outcome of the final.
Rohit Sharma Vs Trent Boult
Rohit Sharma may have revived his Test career, but against Trent Boult, he will be facing his toughest Test. The left-hander will be eager to bowl against his Mumbai Indians' captain.
Pujara Vs Wagner
Pujara vs Wagner is the cricket equivalent of an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. Both Pujara and Wagner shun the spotlight but are key players for their teams.
Ashwin Vs Latham
R Ashwin is one of best spinners the game has ever seen. He is even more effective against left-handers and in Tom Latham, he will meet a tough challenge.
