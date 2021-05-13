Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have set up a fundraiser on Ketto to buy oxygen supply for medical facilities. Till May 13, the fundraiser has raised Rs 11 crore of which Rs 2 crores have been donated by Sharma and Kohli.
Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas set up a fundraiser to pay for critical medical supplies and have raised Rs 7 crores.
Apart from arranging transport for migrant workers, Sonu Sood has set up a Telegram channel where people can ask for and provide help to COVID-19 patients.
Salman Khan has pledged to donate revenues from his upcoming movie Radhe towards COVID-19 relief work. Khan has also providing food to frontline and healthcare workers in Mumbai.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have donated 100 oxygen concentrators and have also donated Rs 1 crore to Gautam Gambhir's foundation which is helping in the fight against COVID-19.