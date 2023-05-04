Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia Allege Harassment Amid Midnight Scuffle At Jantar Mantar

In late-night chaos at Jantar Mantar on May 3, wrestlers protesting against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleged that they were harassed by the Delhi Police.
“Since it rained today, the streets are wet. That’s why we were trying to get a bed to the protest site. They’re abusing us. This is how they respect daughters,” wrestler Bajrang Punia told the media.
Vinesh Phogat broke down while addressing to the media after the ruckus. "The way they have made us suffer, I would not want any athlete to win a medal for the country," Phogat said.
Later Bajrang Punia requested the supporters through a video to peacefully dissent and not misbehave with the Delhi police. He added that the police are detaining and not allowing visitors at night. Supporters and visitors can come to visit the wrestlers in the morning.
Sakshi Malik also wrote on Twitter, "Students from all across Delhi called for a protest in our solidarity. They were manhandled and detained by the police. The female students were threatened and harassed by police under the detention but they will continue to fight for us."
Swati Maliwal, Delhi Commission for Women chief also claimed that she was forcefully detained by the Delhi Police after she reached Jantar Mantar on hearing about the scuffle. Maliwal again reached Jantar Mantar to meet wrestlers in the morning on May 4.
Through a tweet on May 4, Delhi Police said that no one has been stopped from meeting any protestors who are protesting at Jantar Mantar in a lawful manner.