Ashes 2021: Usman Khawaja Slams Second Ton Of SCG Test To Take Australia To Cusp Of Victory
England began Day 4 on 258/7 with centurion Jonny Bairstow and Jack Leach in the middle. The visitors still trailed Australia by 158 runs.
Bairstow could only add 10 runs to his overnight score of 103 before being caught behind off Scott Boland. Nathan Lyon got rid of Leach soon after before Boland dismissed last-man Stuart Broad to end England's first innings at 294.
Australia took a 122-run lead into the second innings. England got off to a perfect start after Mark Wood dismissed David Warner for 3 runs in the sixth over.
While Wood claimed Marnus Labuschagne's wicket, Leach got rid of Marcus Harris and Steve Smith to leave the home side in a precarious position at 86/4.
However, the pair of Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green batted superbly as the home side took command of the match. The duo added 179 runs for the fifth wicket before Green got out at 74.
Khawaja's 101 saw him become the ninth batter to hit two centureis in an Ashes Test and the 10th player in Test history to score two centuries in a Test batting at No 5 or lower.
Australia declared their second innings at 265/5 to set England a difficult target of 388 to chase and win their first Test of the ongoing Ashes. Openers Haseeb Hameed and Zack Crawley played out the rest of the day as England finished Day 4 at 30/0.