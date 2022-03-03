In Pictures: Ujjain Sets World Record By Lighting 11.71 Lakh Clay Lamps On Mahashivratri
Ujjain made it to the Guinness Book of World Records after lighting up 11.71 lakh clay lamps on Mahashivratri on Tuesday.
The lamps were lit in 10 minutes. A 5-member delegation of the Guinness Book of World Records was present at the event.
The delegation later gave the certificate to MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who was there with his wife. CM and his wife started the event by lighting up 11 lamps.
