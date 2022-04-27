UEFA Champions League: Man City Take 4-3 Lead Against Real Madrid In Thrilling First Leg
It was raining goals at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester as City take the lead against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals, winning the match 4-3.
Kevin de Bruyne created UCL history after scoring the fastest goal in 93 seconds, giving Man City an early lead.
Gabriel Jesus continued his top-form, quickly adding another goal as City went 2-0 up within 11 minutes, putting Real Madrid in a vulnerable spot.
Karim Benzema came in clutch for Madrid yet again, scoring his 40th goal of the season. Man City ended the first half with a 2-1 lead.
As the second half began, City youngster Phil Foden scored to increase City's lead as they went 3-1 after 53 minutes. Vinicius Junior scored quickly with another goal for Madrid, making it 3-2.
Bernardo Silva ensured City maintained their lead with another goal, making it 4-2 for the home team. Benzema stepped up for Madrid again with a panenka to score from the penalty spot.
After the full-time whistle, City ensured a one-goal lead from a thrilling 7-goal contest. They beat Real Madrid in the first leg 4-3, taking a crucial lead to the second leg.
The two teams will lock horns for the second leg on May 4 at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, aiming to confirm their ticket for the Champions League final.
