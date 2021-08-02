India At #TokyoOlympics: Men's And Women's Hockey Teams Storm Into Semi-Finals
The men's team reached the hockey semi-finals at the Olympics for the first time since the 1980 Olympics.
Goals from Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh (pictured) and Hardik Singh secured India a 3-1 win over Great Britain.
The Indian defence, shepherded by goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, kept Great Britain at bay for majority of the match.
The women's team reached the semi-finals for the first time in history after beating favourites Australia 1-0.
Gurjit Kaur (2) scored the only goal of the match from India's only penalty corner to secure the win.
Goalkeeper Savita Punia was India's player of the match as she kept out all seven of Australia's penalty corner attempts.
The women's team's achievement is more special given that they lost their first three group matches before bouncing back to win the final two matches to reach the quarter-finals.
The men's team will face 2018 World Cup winners Belgium in the semi-final while the women's team will face 2012 Olympics silver medallists Argentina.
