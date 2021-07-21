Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang And Vinesh Medal Favourites; Neeraj Dark Horse In Javelin
Bajrang Punia
Bajrang is one of the favourites to win gold in the men's freestyle 65kg event and win India's second individual Olympic gold.
Image: Instagram/@bajrangpunia60
Vinesh Phogat
Five years after having her Olympic medal hopes dashed in the quarter-finals of the Rio Olympics, Vinesh Phogat has re-emerged as a strong favourite to win gold in the freestyle 53kg event.
Image: Twitter/@Phogat_Vinesh
Amit Panghal
The World No 1 boxer in the 52 kg flyweight event, Phangal will face tough competition from World No 2 Shakhobidin Zoirov who he has failed to beat in three bouts.
Image: Twitter/@Boxerpanghal
Mary Kom
Though age may not be on her side, Mary Kom has years of big-match experience to rely on. Mary Kom would be eager to sign off with an Olympic gold.
Image: Twitter/@MangteC
Mirabai Chanu
World No 2 Mirabai Chanu burst into the scene in the Rio Olympic trials when she broke the national record in the 48 kg weightlifting event but had a disappointing outing at the Games. Five years, on Chanu is looking to set the record straight.
Image: Twitter/@mirabai_chanu
Neeraj Chopra
The 23-year-old javelin thrower has recovered from a serious elbow injury which kept him out in 2019. Chopra bettered his own national record this year with a throw of 88.07. The withdrawal of German Thomas Rohler has only bettered Chopra's chances of winning a medal.
Image: Instagram/@neeraj____chopra
Manish Kaushik
The postponement of the Olympics was a boon for Kaushik allowing him to recover from a bicep injury. Kaushik won bronze at the 2019 World Championships and is a strong medal contender in the 63 kg lightweight event.
Lovlina Borgohain
The 24-year-old won back-to-back bronze medals in the World Championships in 2018 and 2019 proving she does not wilt under pressure despite her age.
Image: Twitter/@BFI_official
Deepak Punia
Despite being just 22, Deepak Punia has proven time and again that he belongs on the big stage. Ranked 2nd in the freestyle 86 kg event, Punia is a strong medal contender for India.