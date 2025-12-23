The “Is This Real?” AI Wrap
After the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India in December 2025, the internet was flooded with images claiming to show him visiting religious sites with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. BOOM analysed the images using Deepfake-O-Meter and confirmed that they were created artificially.
A video claiming to show a lion dragging a man inside a South African national park was also widely shared, with a warning caption saying, “Never play with animals, they are animals after all.” BOOM checked the video using Hive Moderation, which showed a 99.9% probability that the footage was not real.
Another viral video showed a large elephant tumbling down a steep, muddy embankment towards a flatbed truck during heavy rain. BOOM found that the clip did not show any real incident. Deepfake-O-Meter by the UB Media Forensics Lab at the University at Buffalo checks confirmed that the video was digitally created.
A photo of a man identified as international human rights lawyer and pro-Israel advocate Arsen Ostrovsky, smiling as a woman applies what appears to be theatrical makeup and fake blood to his face, has also been widely circulated online. BOOM analysed the visual using Deepfake-O-Meter by the UB Media Forensics Lab, which confirmed it was an AI-generated deepfake.
Australian Govt Announces National Gun Buyback After Bondi Beach Terror Attack
Click here