Akshay Kumar Did Not Fight With The Undertaker In 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi'
One of the most iconic scenes from 90s Bollywood was action superstar Akshay Kumar squaring up against WWE Legend The Undertaker in his 1996 movie Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.
However, Kumar clarified on Twitter that he never fought against the actual Undertaker in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.
Kumar revealed that it was actually wrestler Brian Lee who portrayed The Undertaker in the movie. Lee had portrayed the imposter Undertaker in the WWE storyline of the same name in the 90s.
The Undertaker is a licensed character of the WWE and has been played by Mark Callaway since 1991. Callaway retired from wrestling in November 2020.
