Silver Medal Finish For India In CWG Badminton Mixed Team Final After Losing To Malaysia 1-3
The Indian badminton mixed team won the silver medal after an agonising final match against Malaysia, who won it 3-1.
In the first match, India's men's doubles pair of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to Ten Fond Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh 21-18, 21-15, taking a vital 1-0 lead for Malaysia.
PV Sindhu equalised in the second match after winning both sets of her singles match against Jin Wei Goh 22-20, 21-17 to make it 1-1 for India.
In the third match, Kidambi Srikanth lost his singles match against Tze Yong Ng. Tze won the first set 21-19 but Srikanth made a vital comeback, winning the second set 21-6.
But Tze won the deciding set 21-16 to make it 2-1 for Malaysia.
In the women's doubles match, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Pullela faced Muralitharan Thinaah and Koong Le Pearly Tan.
The Malaysian duo won the first set 21-18. They went on to win the second 21-14, confirming Malaysia's 3-1 victory and a gold medal finish on the CWG podium.
The defending champions settled with a silver medal that added to India's overall tally, making it 13 medals in CWG '22.
