Lucknow Super Giants recorded consecutive victories after completing a last-over chase to beat the Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets.
KL Rahul won the toss for LSG and elected to bowl first. Prithvi Shaw and David Warner opened the batting for DC and put up 50 runs for the first wicket.
Krishnappa Gowtham made the important breakthrough for Lucknow, dismissing Shaw. Delhi quickly lost Warner and Rovman Powell's wickets to be at 74/3.
Skipper Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan led the batting charge stitching an unbeaten 75-run partnership, helping DC end the 20 overs at 149/3. LSG required 150 runs to win.
Captain Rahul and Quinton de Kock provided a solid start to LSG with a 73-run partnership before the Lucknow skipper was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav.
LSG lost Evin Lewis cheaply but de Kock anchored the LSG chase and completed his half-century. His innings came to an end at 80.
Ayush Badoni finished the game in style with a winning six to help LSG secure another victory. The Lucknow side climbed to second on the points table with six points.
Quinton de Kock was awarded the Player of the Match for his match-winning knock of 80.
