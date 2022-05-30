TATA IPL 2022 Orange Cap: Buttler, Rahul And Batters Who Scored The Highest Runs This Season
The TATA IPL 2022 saw some great batting performances this season. Here are the highest run scorers of IPL 2022 and the winner of Orange Cap.
#1 Joss Buttler
Scoring a mammoth 863 runs with an average of 57.53, Jos Buttler scored four centuries in IPL 2022, making him the winner of the Orange Cap as the highest run-scorer this season.
#2 KL Rahul
The Lucknow Super Giants skipper had a great campaign, where he scored 616 runs with an average of 51.33 this season, helping his team to finish third in the points table.
#3 Quinton de Kock
The South African wicket-keeper played as a crucial opener for LSG alongside skipper Rahul, where he scored a total of 508 runs with an average of 36.28 this season.
#4 Hardik Pandya
Leading the Gujarat Titans to an IPL-winning campaign this season, Hardik Pandya stepped up as the all-rounder skipper, scoring 487 runs with an average of 44.27 this season.
#5 Shubman Gill
From the IPL-winning sixer against RR to a brilliant campaign with GT, Shubman Gill had a memorable season, where he scored 483 runs with an average of 34.50 in IPL 2022.
