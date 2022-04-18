TATA IPL 2022: David Miller's Unbeaten 94 Helps Gujarat Titans Cruise Past Chennai Super Kings By 3 Wickets
David Miller fires Gujarat Titans with an unbeaten knock of 94 runs to complete the run-chase against Chennai Super Kings and win by 3 wickets.
Hardik Pandya won the toss for GT and opted to bowl first. Mohammed Shami instantly trapped CSK opener Robin Uthappa for an LBW. Moeen Ali got bowled out by Alzarri Joseph.
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu stabilised Chennai's innings with a 92-runs partnership. Rayudu fell short of his half-century as Joseph struck again, dismissing him at 46.
Gaikwad headed on to complete his half-century. Yash Dayal got the important breakthrough for GT, dismissing Gaikwad at 74.
Shivam Dube and captain Ravindra Jadeja helped Chennai finish the 20 overs at 169/5. CSK bowlers quickly made the breakthrough, dismissing Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar. GT was at 2/2.
Titans soon lost Abhinav Manohar and Wriddhiman Saha, standing at 48/4. David Miller took charge with Rahul Tewatia to continue the run-chase.
Tewatia was quickly dismissed by Dwayne Bravo. From here, Miller went on to complete his half-century and a 70-runs partnership with Rashid Khan.
Rashid was dismissed at 40 runs. But Miller stood unbeaten with a crucial 94-runs knock, helping Gujarat ensure another victory of the season. They beat Chennai by 7 wickets.
For his match-winning performance with the bat, David Miller was announced as the Player of the Match.
ALSO READ
TATA IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad Continue Their Victory Streak After Beating Punjab Kings By 7 Wickets