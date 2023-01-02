8 Coaches Of Bandra-Jodhpur Suryanagri Express Derail In Rajasthan, No Casualties Reported
Eight coaches of the Bandra-Jodhpur Suryanagri Express derailed on Monday morning near Pali in Rajasthan, ANI reported.
"11 coaches were impacted due to the derailment of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagri Express train. Higher officials have reached the spot. Buses have been arranged for stranded passengers so that they can reach their destinations," Chief Public Relation Officer (North-Western Railway) told ANI.
No casualty has been reported, officials said.
The accident took place between the Rajkiawas and Bomadra portion of the Jodhpur division at around 3:27 in the morning.
NDTV quoted passengers saying that the accident took place within five minutes after the train's departure from Marwar junction.
