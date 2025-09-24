Sudha Murty Files FIR After Fraud Call on Aadhaar Linkage
Rajya Sabha MP, author, and philanthropist Sudha Murty has fallen victim to a cyber fraud attempt, prompting her to file an FIR with the Cyber Crime Police in Bengaluru.
The complaint has been registered under the Information Technology Act. According to the FIR, on September 5, Murty received a suspicious call from someone claiming to be a telecom department employee.
The caller alleged that her mobile number was not linked to her Aadhaar and falsely accused the circulation of obscene videos from her number, threatening to disconnect her services by noon.
The number appeared as “Telecom Dept” on Truecaller. When Murty refused to share personal details, the caller grew abusive. She immediately disconnected the call and later filed a complaint on September 20.
Murty has requested legal action against the unknown individual for attempting to obtain her personal information through intimidation. An investigation is currently underway.
