Sudha Bharadwaj Walks Out Of Jail After Three Years: Why Was She Arrested?
Hindustan Times
Sudha Bharadwaj, 60, lawyer, union activist, was all smiles after she was released on bail after spending 1,108 days in jail.
Picture credits- Kavita Srivastava
Bharadwaj, a visiting professor at National Law University, Delhi was arrested from her residence in August 2018.
Bharadwaj was arrested along with eight others under the anti-terror UAPA law over alleged inflammatory speeches at the Elgar Parishad conclave on December 31, 2017
Picture Credits: @mayuven
The National Investigating Agency overlooking the case claimed that these speeches gave rise to the violence at Bhima-Koregaon on January 1, 2018
Originally born as a US citizen, Bharadwaj who studied at IIT Kanpur gave up her citizenship to work in Chhattisgarh.
