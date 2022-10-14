Sri Lankan Women's Cricket Team Break Into Dance Number As They Beat Pakistan By One Run To Reach Asia Cup Finals
Sri Lanka's women's cricket team reached the finals of the Asia Cup for the first time in 14 years after beating Pakistan by one run in a thrilling semi-final.
After the last ball victory, captain Chamari Athapaththu and company performed a celebratory dance that was quick to become an internet sensation.
The Sri Lankans were restricted to 122/6 after the end of 20 overs in the first inning.
In the second inning, Inoka Ranaweera shone with the ball, picking two wickets and conceding just 17 runs in four overs, helping Sri Lanka to restrict Pakistan to 121/6 by the end of the 20 overs.
Ranaweera's bowling heroics helped Sri Lanka confirm their victory by one run against Pakistan in a thrilling semi-final that went till the last ball of the match.
The victory confirmed Sri Lanka's spot in the Women's Asia Cup finals after 14 years. They will face India on Saturday at Sylhet.
ALSO READ
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Japan, China, And Spain Record Victory; India To Face Morocco In Matchday 2