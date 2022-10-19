ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Alzarri Joseph Helps The West Indies Restrict Zimbabwe's Run Chase To Win By 31 Runs
Alzarri Joseph brought out a fiery bowling spell along with Jason Holder to help West Indies stop Zimbabwe's run chase, helping them to win by 31 runs.
Nicholas Pooran won the toss for the Windies and opted to bat first in Hobart.
Sikandar Raza and Blessing Muzarabani started taking wickets for Zimbabwe. Johnson Charles helped the Windies finish the 20 overs at 153/7.
In the second inning, Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder came together to provide a series of early jolts to Zimbabwe. They stood at 92/7.
Joseph completed his four-wicket haul and recorded a bowling spell of 4/16 that helped the West Indies to restrict Zimbabwe by 122, paving way for a 31-run victory. West Indies' Super 12 hopes remain alive with the victory.