IPL Match 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad To Take On Lucknow Super Giants On Their Home Ground
After losing their first match, Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Lucknow Super Giants at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
After losing to the Rajasthan Royals by 72 runs, Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Hyderabad is currently at the bottom of the points table with 0 points.
With 2 points, KL Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants is in the 5th position at present, after winning one game and losing one so far.
The match will be live-streamed from 7.30 PM on the JioCinema app and website, and on the Star Sports Network in India.
ALSO READ:
A Grand Theft From Netflix, Paytm, Amazon: What Was Stolen?