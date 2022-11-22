Saudi Arabia Shock Argentina With 2-1 Victory At The FIFA World Cup 2022
Two goals in the second half helped Saudi Arabia complete a sensational comeback against Argentina to beat them 2-1 at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday.
Lionel Messi became the only Argentine to score in four World Cups after converting the penalty kick into a 1-0 lead for Argentina in the 10th minute.
The Saudi Arabians made a sensational comeback with Saleh Alshehri scoring the equaliser in the 48th minute.
Argentina came close on various occasions but could not go past the Arabian defence, Salem Aldawsari made it 2-1 for Saudi Arabia in the 53rd minute to seal their victory.