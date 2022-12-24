Sam Curran, Cameron Green: Here Are The Top Buys From IPL 2023 Auction
The auction for IPL 2023 took place in Kochi on Friday with all the franchises bolstering their squad ahead of the upcoming season. Here are some of the top buys from the IPL auction.
Sam Curran - ₹18.5 Crores
The ICC T20 World Cup player of the tournament became the most expensive purchase in IPL history after Punjab Kings won his bid for ₹18.5 Crores. He previously played for Chennai Super Kings.
Cameron Green - ₹17.5 crores
The Mumbai Indians secured the Australian all-rounder's addition to the squad after buying his bid for ₹17.5 crores.
Ben Stokes - ₹16.25 crores
The Chennai Super King edged past the Lucknow Super Kings and bought the English Test cricket captain for ₹16.25 crores, adding a vital all-rounder to their roster.
Nicholas Pooran - ₹16 crores
The Lucknow Super Giants won the bid for the former West Indies T20 captain, adding Pooran to their squad after spending ₹16 crores on the Windies opening batter.
Harry Brook - ₹13.25 crores
The batsman, who won the ICC T20 World Cup with England was the first bid of the day with the Sunrisers Hyderabad winning his bid for ₹13.25 crores in the auction.
Mayank Agarwal - ₹8.25 crores
The Sunrisers Hyderabad also secured Mayank Agarwal's bid for ₹8.25 crores, making him the most expensive Indian player to be bought in the IPL 2023 auction.