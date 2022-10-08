Roger Binny Likely To Become Next BCCI President, Replacing Sourav Ganguly
Former Indian cricketer Roger Binny is likely to succeed Sourav Ganguly as the new president of the BCCI.
Member of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad in England, Binny previously worked with the BCCI Selection Committee.
Binny is reportedly going to be the representative of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for the upcoming BCCI elections on October 18.
The BCCI Presidential nominations can be filled on October 11 and 12. Candidates can withdraw their nominations by October 14.
With Binny reported to replace Ganguly as the next BCCI president, Jay Shah is expected to continue as the BCCI Secretary.
Sourav Ganguly is reported to be India’s representative for the post of International Cricket Council (ICC’s) chairman post.