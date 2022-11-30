New Zealand Win ODI Series 1-0 After Rain Plays Spoiltsport In 3rd ODI
Rain played spoilsport yet again during the New Zealand vs India ODI series with the Kiwis ultimately winning the series 1-0, thanks to their victory in the first ODI.
In the first inning, Washington Sundar's 51 and Shreyas Iyer's 49-run-knock helped India finish at 219 before New Zealand bowled them out.
In the second inning, Umran Malik picked the vital wicket of Finn Allen, who was looking dangerous in the crease with his 50. He was dismissed at 57.
Captain Kane Williamson and Devon Conway continued the run-chase for New Zealand before heavy downpours forced match officials to call off the match at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
In the first ODI, Tom Latham's unbeaten 145-run knock helped New Zealand get a 1-0 lead in the ODI series against India.
With rains affecting the last two ODI fixtures, the Kiwis were declared as the series winner. Tom Latham was announced as the Player of the Match.
