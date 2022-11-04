ICC T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand Head To Semis; Australia Keep Hopes Alive After Narrow Win Against Afghanistan
New Zealand became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after beating Ireland by 35 runs.
Meanwhile, defending champions and host Australia's race for the semi-finals continues after their narrow victory against Afghanistan by four runs. They are ahead of England in the points table for now.
New Zealand vs Ireland
Albert Balbirnie won the toss for Ireland and decided to bowl first at Adelaide. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson shone with the bat for the Kiwis. He went on to complete his 50.
Kane Williamson hit a captain's knock of 61 runs that helped the Kiwis finish the 20 overs at 185/6. Irish captain Andrew Balbirnie began the run chase with Paul Sterling.
After the dismissal of Balbirnie, Ireland started losing wickets in quick succession.
The Blackcaps bowling led by Lockie Ferguson restricted Ireland to 150/9, confirming their victory by 35 runs and tickets for the semi-finals.
Australia vs Afghanistan
The defending champions required a victory to keep their hopes alive for the semi-final qualification. Mohammad Nabi won the toss for the Afghans and decided to bowl first.
Mitchell Marsh fell short of his half-century after getting dismissed at 45. Glenn Maxwell stood his ground and completed his 50.
He remained unbeaten at 54, helping Australia to end the 20 overs at 168/8.
Ibrahim Zadran and Gulbadin Naib kept Afghan hopes alive with their 50-plus stand. But Adam Zampa later jolted Afghanistan, picking three wickets in an over.
In the last over, Afghanistan required 22 runs. Rashid Khan played a brave inning and remained unbeaten at 48. But he fell five runs short, ensuring Australia their victory by four runs. They remain alive in the semi-finals race.
Australia would rely on Sri Lanka to beat England on Saturday to confirm the host's qualification to the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup.