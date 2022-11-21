Two Late Goals Help The Netherlands Beat Senegal 2-0 In Their First FIFA World Cup 2022 Match
Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen scored late goals for the Netherlands against Senegal to seal a 2-0 victory for the Oranje in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
The two teams maintained a tight defence in the first half, with neither able to break the deadlock.
With 80 minutes done, both the teams were looking to score the winning goal and came close on various occasions.
Cody Gakpo broke the deadlock for the Dutch, scoring a vital header in the 84th minute to provide a 1-0 lead to the Netherlands.
Match officials added 8 minutes due to stoppage when Davy Klaassen scored past Édouard Mendy to seal a 2-0 victory for the Netherlands versus Senegal.
