Former Tennis Player Martina Navratilova Diagnosed With Throat, Breast Cancer
Martina Navratilova, former world number one in tennis, has been diagnosed with stage 1 throat cancer and early-stage breast cancer, tennis.com reported.
Navratilova told tennis.com, "This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favorable outcome."
Navratilova noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during November's WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, AFP reported.
"When it didn't go down, a biopsy was performed, the results came back as stage one throat cancer," her agent said in a statement.
Reports suggest that a lump was also discovered in her breast during tests and was diagnosed as unrelated cancer.
The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion had previously received treatment for early-stage breast cancer in 2010.
The 66-year-old took to Twitter to thank everyone for showing support. She said, “Needless to say my phone and twitter are both blowing up so I will say again- thank you all for your support and I am not done yet:) Xoxoxo”
