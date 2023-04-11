Mankad Attempt & Missed Runout: Lucknow Wins Last Over Thriller Against Bangalore Amid Multiple Fumbles
On April 10, Lucknow Super Giants registered their third win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a last-over thriller at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Lucknow needed 1 run to win on the last ball when Harshal Patel attempted to "Mankad" Ravi Bishnoi on the non-striker's end. He failed to do so and threw the ball towards the stumps from a distance.
Despite hitting the stumps, the umpire declared Bishnoi not out as Patel was through his action.
On the last ball, LSG's Avesh Khan missed hitting the ball and it comfortably went to Dinesh Karthik, who was behind the stumps. However, as Dinesh Karthik fumbled, RCB took the last run and the win.
Lucknow Super Giant's Nicholas Pooran, who scored 62 runs in 19 balls, became the Player of the Match.
