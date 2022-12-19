Argentina Beat France In Finals To Win FIFA World Cup 2022
Lionel Messi inspires Argentina to beat France 4-2 on penalties after extra time to win the FIFA World Cup 2022.
The finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 saw goals galore where both Argentina and France finished it 3-3 after extra stoppage time.
Lionel Messi opened the scoresheet for Argentina, providing the Albiceleste with a vital 1-0 lead after scoring the penalty kick.
Angel Di Maria doubled Argentina's lead, making it 2-0 for the Albiceleste before the end of the first half.
In the second half, Kylian Mbappe scored twice within 97 seconds to help France equalise and make it 2-2 before the end of the second half.
In the second half of extra stoppage time, Lionel Messi scored again to make it 3-2 for France in what seemed to be the match-winner.
But France were awarded another penalty in the 117th minute. Kylian Mbappe scored from the spot to complete a sensational hattrick and make it 3-3 to keep France's hope alive before the end of extra time.
For the first time since 2006, penalty shootout ultimately decided the winner between Argentina and France in the finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Kylian Mbappe and Randal Kolo Muani scored their respective penalty kicks. But Kingsley Coman and Aurélien Tchouaméni were restricted by Argentina's Emiliano Martinez.
Messi, Paulo Dybala, Leandro Paredes and Gonzalo Montiel scored their penalty kicks from the spot to confirm Argentina's 4-2 victory against France in the finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
With the victory, Argentina won their third World Cup title after 1978 and 1986. They also became the first South American team since Brazil in 2002 to win the World Cup.
It was a fairytale ending for Lionel Messi, who played his last World Cup game for Argentina and led the Albiceleste to their third World Cup glory.